K9 officer Rolex helps nab commercial break-in suspects
Windsor police say canine Rolex helped arrest two suspects following a break and enter at a commercial property.
On April 22, shortly after 12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the property in the 4000 block of North Service Rd. for a theft in progress.
Police say the complainant reported that two people arrived at the property on a motorcycle, broke into several vehicles, and tried entering the units before cutting a hole in the fence and fleeing to a marshy wooded area.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant and began searching for the suspects in the wooded area.
With assistance from K9 officer Rolex, the suspects were quickly located and placed under arrest.
During a search of the suspects, officers say they found a stolen cheque, stolen laptop, and two fraudulent ID cards.
A 48-year-old man has been charged with:
- break and enter
- property damage under $5,000
- possession of stolen property
A 38-year-old woman has been charged with:
- break and enter
- property damage under $5,000
- possession of stolen property
- possession of fraudulent documents X2
- failure to comply with a release order
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
