Jim Cuddy joins filmmaker Michael Moore for three-city Ontario tour
Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy is pictured in the band's Toronto studio as they promote their album '1000 arms', on October 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:23AM EDT
TORONTO -- Singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore are hitting the road together.
The Blue Rodeo singer is joining Moore for a three-city Ontario tour set to feature the "Bowling For Columbine" director's political commentary and monologue on the Trump administration, initially featured in Moore's Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender."
Cuddy will moderate a discussion with Moore, who will also take questions from the audience.
The three interactive appearances include stops in Niagara Falls on Sept. 28, London on Sept. 29 and Toronto on Sept. 30.