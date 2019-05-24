

Hot off a North American tour, a local drummer is picking up his sticks again for a good cause.

Jeff Burrows is drumming for 24 hours straight at his LiUNA625 13th Annual Drum Marathon.

"It’s more of a mental game,” says Burrows. “Once you get through that night session and the sun comes up, pray for sun, we're good. "

Burrows just returned from Los Angeles Monday, after the first leg of The Tea Party's largest tour in years.

"I'm more ready than ever,” says Burrows. “I've got 45 shows under my belt in the last 60-odd, 70 days. I’ve got no back issues, no shoulder issues."

The goal is to raise $60,000 for six local mental health charities.

Burrows will have some help, with about 20 other performers joining him on stage.

"I'm not an advocate for free, especially asking that of fellow band members and so on, but, everyone likes to try to step up,” says Burrows.

The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday at Good Time Charly on Tecumseh Road. Burrows drums from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and $40 for a family. Wristbands are available at Good Time Charly and from the bands and allows entrance at any time during the marathon. Anyone wishing to donate can do so online.

Here's the schedule:

May 24:

4pm-5pm: Justin Jewel

5pm-6pm: Norm Ackland

6pm-8 pm: Wellness Band

8pm-9pm: Fresh Breath

9pm-10 pm: ABX

10pm-11pm: The Playing Ground

11pm-12am: The Universe Featuring Ray

May 25: Jeff Burrows starts

12am-1am: The Blues Side

1am-2am: Smokin' Purple Monkey Gang

2am-3am: The Universe Featuring Ray

3am-7am: Twisted Sisters

7 am-9am: Leave Those Kids Alone

9am-10am: Alec Lauziere

10am-11am: The All-nighters

11am-12pm: The Wilkinsons

12pm-1pm: Tara Watts

1pm-2pm: Those Guys (Chris McLean and BJ)

2pm-3pm: Last Minute

3pm-4pm: The Source

4pm-5pm: The Van Lares

5pm-6pm: The Formula

6pm-7pm: ITABITH

7pm-8pm: 1979

8pm-10pm: The Instinct

10pm-11pm: Christine Campbell/Blake Johnston

11pm- 1am May 26: Short Notice