It's likely going to cost more for a cab ride in Windsor, starting this summer

The local taxi industry is a step closer to securing a meter rate increase, after breezing through an appearance before Windsor’s Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee Wednesday.

Walter Bezzina, project manager for Vets Cab, says that after eight years a hike is overdue.

“The cost of fuel, insurance, maintenance? It’s all increased about 24 per cent since 2015,” he explained.

That’s when the local taxi industry last saw an increase, to the rates residents pay now.

Here’s how the current rate compares to what Bezzina and other stakeholders have proposed:

TARIFF CURRENT RATE PROPOSED RATE First 105 meters (starting rate) $3.80 $4.25 Each additional 142 meters (thereafter) $0.10 $0.25 Waiting time per hour (passenger conveyance) $27/h $30/h Waiting time (services to board of education or contract tender) $2.00 $2.50 Cross border fares Meter rate + $10 CAD ($8 USD) + tolls between Windsor & Detroit Meter rate + $12 CAD ($9 USD) + tolls between Windsor & Detroit

Bezzina says the increase they’re seeking amounts to a 12 per cent hike, despite seeing costs increase twice as much.

He says they haven’t heard any opposition to the increase they’re proposing – having started the process to seek it in February.

The proposed increase would put Windsor’s cab costs closer to – but still cheaper than – rates in London, Hamilton and Toronto.

In Toronto, the rate for the first 155 meters is $4.25 (longer starting distance for the same rate as Windsor).

Each additional 143 meters costs $0.25.

For comparison, an UberX ride in Windsor has a base fare of $3, a booking fee of $3.35 and a cost of $0.25 per minute – which is more expensive for a short ride but cheaper if you’re going a little further away.

At committee Tuesday, Councillor Kieran McKenzie asked Bezzina about the comparison between cab and Uber rates.

“We do a better job than they do,” Bezzina answered.

“As far as costs are concerned? I have no idea what their costs are.”

From here, this proposed taxi meter rate increase requires a by law amendment and final council approval.

It’s expected to be on the regular council on June 12.

Bezzina says he expects the rate increase to be in effect by Canada Day.