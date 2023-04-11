'It's a big deal': Spitfires goalie coach applauds Onuska Leafs tryout

Windsor Spitfires goalie Matt Onuska sits on a bigger bench tonight, having signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Toronto Maple Leafs to serve as backup net-minder in Tampa Bay Tuesday.

“I’m sure he’s pumped,” says Michael Leighton, goalie coach for the Spits.

“I know I’m excited for him.”

Leighton says he sent Onuska a quick text Tuesday afternoon when he word came out he’d been called up — but knows the Waterloo-born player probably spent the day in a haze of excitement.

Congratulations to my not so little brother on signing an ATO with the @MapleLeafs, so proud of you! 💙🤍 https://t.co/Zihxyqsgbl pic.twitter.com/FKBALEvboZ — Kate Onuska (@k8onuska) April 11, 2023

“Just to be putting a Maple Leaf jersey on… I’m kind of jealous,” says Leighton.

Call it the silver-lining of a cloudy end to the OHL season – Onuska would not have had the opportunity to slip on the blue and white were the Spitfires still in the playoffs.

Leafs general manager Kyal Dubas announced in a media conference Tuesday that Ilya Samsonov, who started in net for Toronto in the past three games would be out, and Matt Murray is out with a concussion.

For the team to reach down into the OHL? Leighton calls it uncommon.

“Usually there’s guys kicking around the AHL or ECHL that aren’t a part of an NHL contract and can just sign a PTO and jump in,” he says.

Leighton says the Leafs picked a good guy to bring on board — if only for one game.

“He’s a very hardworking kid,” he says.

“He’s a very good positional goalie. Works hard to get to the spots he needs to be in to make saves. He reacts to the puck really well.”

As of publication, it’s not certain if Onuska will take the ice Tuesday night – but Leighton says to be there at all is likely a dream come true.