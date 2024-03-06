ISO: former Nemak employees who may be eligible for compensation
Union officials are looking for former employees of a Windsor aluminum plant who may be eligible for compensation.
Unifor has finalized settlements for workers who are owed money after Nemak unexpectedly closed.
“People have gone everywhere, right? They had to find other jobs. Some people have left out of town and we wanted to make sure we could get as many people as possible,” John D’Agnolo told CTV News Wednesday. “We've been on the phones trying to get ahold of people, but there's some people that we have actually missed and we want to make sure we get them.”
D’Agnolo can’t discuss the details of the final settlements because of a non-disclosure agreement Unifor made with Nemak.
“It was a good place to work. It really was and it is unfortunate that Nemak’s no longer here,” he said.
The factory on G. N. Booth Drive, on the city’s west end, opened in 1996 as the Windsor and Essex Aluminum plants, according to Unifor.
In 2000, Ford entered a joint venture with Nemak to take over day-to-day operations.
By 2009 the work at Essex Aluminum was moved to Mexico; the factory has been idle ever since.
Unifor Local 200 members inked a five-year collective agreement with Nemak in 2014 to build engine blocks.
In 2016, the workers agreed to a three-year contract extension.
D’Agnolo says they accepted a pay freeze in exchange for job security by building the 1.6L block for GM trucks and the bedplate for Corvettes.
That deal was set to expire in 2022.
So it came as a shock, D’Agnolo said, when in July 2019 Nemak told the union the factory was closing and the work was going to Mexico.
“I've never seen where we've signed an agreement, shake hands, and then they tell us we're going to close you down,” said D’Agnolo. “We did our best to try and resolve this issue (by) looking at other investments.”
When those negotiations went nowhere D’Agnolo said the 200 workers “had to use some extreme measures”.
Labour Day weekend, 2019, the workers took over the factory and blockaded the front gate for 13 days in protest.
“If this (plant closure) was allowed, then this could be a free-for-all. We had to do what we could to make sure that this didn't happen again.” Said D’Agnolo.
Nemak successfully received a court injunction baring the demonstration which Unifor members ignored.
The two sides agreed to negotiate but couldn’t hammer out a final contract so the matter returned to court.
Initially Nemak successfully argued they could close the factory inside the contract they had.
Unifor appealed the decision and a higher court sided with them in 2021 and forced an arbitrated settlement onto Nemak.
The company said it was “disappointed” by the decision, telling CTV News at the time, “Nemak has always observed the rule of law, with the conviction that the decision made to close the facility did not violate the collective agreement.”
Since then, they have been negotiating with Unifor to settle with all 200 employees working at the factory when it closed in October 2020.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
Ice dancer Sorensen says he deserves to be at worlds amid sexual assault allegation
Ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen believes he and partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry deserve to compete for Canada at the figure skating world championships this month amid sexual assault allegations surrounding the Danish-Canadian athlete.
U.S. teen's secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
-
WRDSB won’t move PA Day for solar eclipse
The board said its students will take part in “once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunities during the total solar eclipse, with appropriate safety measures.”
-
Pay-as-you-can hair, foot and massage clinic fills a need in Cambridge
A pay-as-you-can clinic run by the Trillium United Church in Cambridge is offering professional foot care, haircuts and massages for older adults and those with health challenges.
London
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle rollover
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Heavy smoke spotted in downtown London, Ont. fire
A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Orangest flames I’ve ever seen in my life': Fire destroys home in east London, Ont.
No people were hurt, but a pet cat perished when fire gutted a home in east London early Wednesday morning. The blaze occurred on Saddy Avenue in the Argyle neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
Defence seeks mistrial for man accused in deadly dump truck case
The defence is arguing for a mistrial in the case of Milton Urgiles, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a dump truck crash near Alliston more than three years ago.
-
2 people dead after opioid-related overdoses in 24 hours
Health experts sound the alarm after multiple suspected opioid-related overdoses, including two deaths, occurred in just 24 hours in Grey Bruce.
-
Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
Ottawa
-
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
-
Bigger planes, daily flights coming to Air France Ottawa-Paris service this summer
Air France will be expanding its successful Ottawa-Paris direct flight from five to seven days a week and upgrading to bigger planes this summer, the Ottawa airport confirmed Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Plane that crashed near Nashville was based out of Brampton Flight Centre: officials
U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.
-
Ontario government staff used 'code words' when talking about Greenbelt, NDP allege
Staff within the Doug Ford government used “code words” when talking about removing land from the Greenbelt, Ontario’s Official Opposition alleges.
-
Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
Montreal's Lucien L'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
-
Quebec dentist suspended, fined for vulgar, sexist and racist comments
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province look at snow, freezing rain and rain expected Thursday in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
150-year-old Cape Breton church done in by Fiona
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
-
Man injured in Halifax workplace incident
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Several highways closed due to weather
Several Manitoba highways were closed Wednesday as a low pressure system blankets southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
-
More pot, less hops: Manitoba records biggest spike in cannabis sales, largest drop in beer
Manitoba records highest cannabis sales spike in Canada
-
Manitoba government plans to end restriction on labour agreements for big projects
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede barred from participating in Pride parade due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
-
Calgary’s Downtown Safety Leadership Table outlines 28 recommendations in final report
Calgary's Downtown Safety Leadership Table has released its final report outlining dozens of ways to make the core safer.
-
Strathmore man with Down syndrome named honorary paramedic
Ty Dahl showed up at the door to the Wheatland EMS station in Strathmore 15 months ago and wanted to be part of the team and Kevin Link, the operations manager, couldn't refuse the request.
Edmonton
-
Burned-out SUV believed to be related to suspicious death in southeast Edmonton: police
A man is dead after gunshots were heard in southeast Edmonton.
-
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.
-
Bail denied for man charged in connection with Edmonton extortion scheme
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
-
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island
A 4.1 magnitude was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island early Wednesday.
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.