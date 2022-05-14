Internet famous disabled dog 'Winnie' celebrates first birthday
A special dog who has become famous online celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a party fit for a hero at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm.
“Winnie the Roo” was born with some deformities due to some body parts not developing properly when he was in the womb, but that hasn’t slowed him down.
“Winnie is really out to show people that dogs with special needs and disabilities deserve a great life and to be adopted,” said Charlotte’s Freedom Farm founder Lauren Edwards.
“A lot of people's first impression when they see him is to say ‘oh, poor dog’ or to feel sorry for him and it’s the absolute last thing you think when he's just living, loving life and having a blast.”
Edwards said Winnie has a custom wheelchair and a nub cover for one of his front arms so that he can run around and play with all of his friends on the farm.
Winnie the Roo at his first birthday party at Charlotte's Freedom farm near Chatham, Ont. on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
“He hangs out with all the orphan animals from baby goats and sheep and ducklings,” she said. “He just makes it easy, that's for sure.”
Winnie has gained worldwide attention online. As of his first birthday, the young dog has over 30,000 followers on Instagram (@winnie_the_roo_) and over one million views on a video he was featured in on The Dodo’s YouTube channel.
Winnie received a superhero-themed party complete with a bouncy castle, superhero sumo suit wrestling, an inflatable soccer game, snacks, and dozens of gifts from around the world.
Edwards said Winnie’s party offers families a chance to come out and visit the farm, and see all of the animals while supporting the sanctuary.
“We're just trying to show people they can live a great life,” she said. “There are a ton of animals like Winnie out there that do need homes and a dog in a wheelchair isn’t a big difference from a dog with four working limbs, it really isn’t.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a 'hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew
Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Britney Spears made a devastating announcement Saturday. The Grammy winner posted a joint message on her Instagram account, telling her fans she and her fiance, Sam Asghari have lost their pregnancy.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, in Cambridge.
-
‘They get the full experience’: Girls Can Fly inspires next generation of women pilots
Hundreds of aspiring female pilots took to the sky as the annual Girls Can Fly educational event returned to the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
London
-
City of London officially opens East Lions Community Centre
The City of London welcomed people to the opening of East Lions Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Internet famous disabled dog 'Winnie' celebrates first birthday
A special dog who has become famous online celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a party fit for a hero at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm.
Barrie
-
Vehicle catches on fire, spreads to a home in Orangeville
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in Orangeville Saturday afternoon.
-
Cottagers heading up north face painful prices at the pumps
As many look forward to summer, gas prices are putting a wrench in the plans for many people, now topping two dollars a litre.
-
York Region police officer takes on a 24-hour fitness challenge in support of his son
A York Region police officer is undertaking a gruelling 24-hour fitness challenge on Saturday in honour of his son.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
-
Sault beer drinkers take in a weekend festival
After a hiatus of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer returned Saturday.
-
Double Gold and Bronze for North Bay lifters
North Bay athletes Jennifer McConnell and Kim Crumpton recently competed at the Canadian National Powerlifting Championships in St Johns, Newfoundland.
Ottawa
-
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a 'hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
-
Fire burns three acres of brush in Cumberland
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a brush fire in Cumberland.
Toronto
-
An Ontario woman is urging the province to cover a drug that could save her life but costs over $500K
An Ontario woman is urging the government to reconsider insurance eligibility for a drug that could save her life but costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Toronto's new official tree has just been chosen
Torontonians have chosen the tree meant to represent their city.
-
NDP increase ODSP campaign pledge, promise to double current rate in second year
Ontario's New Democrats say they'll double their planned increases to the province's disability support program.
Montreal
-
'A heavy burden on our kids': Thousands of Montrealers protest Bill 96
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick has highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country: Public Health Agency of Canada
Figures released by the Public Health Agency of Canada this week shows New Brunswick with the highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country.
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 70 per cent contained; crews remain on scene
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 70 per cent contained and is estimated to cover 52 hectares of land.
-
'Today is for kids like Leo': Special moments for young Cape Bretoner at Cops Against Cancer fundraiser
It was a special day nearly a year in the making for five-year-old Leo Knott and his family Saturday at the annual Cops Against Cancer ball hockey fundraiser.
Winnipeg
-
Morris flood nears its end, but recovery will take months
Flood waters are starting to drop in the Rural Municipality of Morris, and though it brings relief, the community says it will take months to recover from the flood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a 'hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
-
Roads washed out near Duck Mountain Provincial Park
Two roads near Duck Mountain Provincial Park have been left impassable after flood waters completely washed them out.
Calgary
-
Tweet it out! Calgary names official bird
After heated debate, the people of Calgary have spoken and officially named the black-capped chickadee as the city’s official bird.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
-
Staffing shortage postpones some surgeries at Calgary's Rockyview hospital
It will be a bit longer for some patients at one Calgary hospital to receive the surgical operations they've been waiting for.
Edmonton
-
'So excited': Fans ready to cheer Oilers on to Game 7 win
Edmonton Oilers fans have been doing all they can to help show their support for the team ahead of a must-win Game 7.
-
'We wanted to change the narrative': Edmonton officially recognizes Pride Corner on Whyte Avenue
After a year of community members countering hateful messaging through demonstrations of inclusivity and dance parties, the City of Edmonton officially recognized Pride Corner on Whyte.
-
Edmonton entrepreneur refusing to give up on dream after streak of bad luck
An Edmonton woman’s new ice cream business has been plagued by bad luck over the past few months, but the owner refuses to let the dream die.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices hit record $2.279 per litre in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
As predicted, B.C. gas prices set another all-time record on Saturday, with some stations in Metro Vancouver advertising gas for 227.9 cents per litre.
-
3 arrested after shooting on First Nation reserve in West Vancouver
One man is in hospital and three people have been arrested after a shooting on the Capilano Reserve in West Vancouver early Saturday morning.
-
Aircraft arrive in Kamloops as preparation ramps up for B.C.'s wildfire season
Preparations for B.C.'s wildfire season are ramping up with the arrival of six "skimmer" planes in Kamloops.