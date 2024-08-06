WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Individual with outstanding warrants arrested, additional charge laid

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
    The Essex County OPP has arrested and laid an additional charge against a person with outstanding warrants after they were seen in Leamington.

    Around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning, an officer from the OPP Leamington Detachment saw the person while patrolling Victoria Avenue North.

    Police said the warrants were related to an assault investigation in Kingsville in November 2023.

    The person was taken into custody and officers said they found a quantity of illicit drugs, suspected to be fentanyl.

    A 39-year-old man of Kingsville is now facing a charge for possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

