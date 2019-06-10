

CTV Windsor





Business is booming at the Windsor International Airport.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 42,700 flights in and out of the airport in 2018. That is an increase of nearly 4,000 flights compared to 2017.

The data suggests Windsor was the 36th busiest airport out of 91 ranked by Stats Canada.

Windsor’s Corporate Leader of Transportation Services, Carolyn Brown, attributes the increase to the addition of Air Canada’s direct service to Montreal.

Brown also credits the additional weekly charter that was operated by Air Transat to Cancun.

Brown tells CTV Windsor the data also includes training flights operated from Journey Air.

Despite the increase in flights, Brown notes YQG’s passenger loads remained flat in 2018.

The data shows about 330,000 people passed through Windsor’s airport last year.

The busiest Canadian airport in 2018 was Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson International Airport with 475,775 flights.