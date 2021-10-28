In-person service planned for Remembrance Day in Windsor

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor is planning an in-person Remembrance Day service to honour veterans, with minor adjustments to adhere to public health measures due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the city partners once again with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), local military representatives, Windsor Police Service, and performing artists for a Remembrance Day program.

“I am pleased to be able to gather together again this year to pay our respects, pause to reflect, and say ‘thank you’ to the selfless women and men who fought to leave our world safer and better than they found it. We would not enjoy the freedoms we have today if not for their bravery and sacrifice,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Remembrance Day Service

Windsor’s Remembrance Day service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Representatives of the WVMSC, pre-registered wreath bearers, and government officials will attend the cenotaph in Windsor for an outdoor service, observing all public health guidelines for in-person gatherings. Spectators are welcome to attend in person and are asked to protect vulnerable guests, including local veterans, by respecting best practices for social distancing and wearing masks where distancing is not possible.

For those uncomfortable with an in-person gathering but wishing to participate in the commemoration, the service will be broadcast live on YourTV and via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofWindsor, making the ceremony available for residents to watch safely from their homes.

Organizations and individuals wishing to lay a wreath this year must pre-register with Ms. Bonnie Burian, Secretary of the WVMSC, by phone at 519-973-4057 or by email at bburian@cogeco.ca. Please note that you may be requested to lay your wreath personally on site after 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 11.

“Lest We Forget” Remembrance Day Virtual Concert

To help commemorate Remembrance Day this year, the Windsor Classic Chorale (WCC) invites you to view their virtual concert “Lest We Forget” that honours the sacrifices made by our Canadian soldiers in war. The WCC’s video premiered in 2020. The program consists of “Armistice 1918” by Carnahan; “Requiem” by Hella Johnson; “In Remembrance” by Daley; and “After the War,” originally sung in the movie Passchendaele and arranged for choir by Mark Sirrett. The choral music selections are presented alongside readings and images from around Windsor-Essex commemorating our fallen soldiers. This concert is available on the Windsor Classic Chorale YouTube channel.