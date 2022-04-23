Image of hope: Windsor moms get together in lead up to Infertility Awareness Week
Members of Fertility Friends met at Tecumseh’s Lakewood Park Saturday, to snap a photo of their “miracle babies.”
“This just shows everyone that anything is possible,” says Stacey Robert-Tobin, founder of the group.
“The women that are coming here today for this event have been able to create their families via surrogacy, adoption, assisted fertility or perhaps just naturally after experiencing infertility,” says Robert-Tobin.
She tells CTV News usually their events or meetings are difficult because all of their members struggle with grief in their efforts to create a family.
Robert-Tobin says she wants the members who are still struggling to never give up hope.
She says the group helped her cope with her struggle to be a mom and even though she now has a healthy little girl, Robert-Tobin says she wouldn’t dream of dissolving the organization.
“It's also given me a real network of peers that can depend on each other if we are feeling lonely or isolated, because Infertility can be a very difficult thing to go through. You experience a lot of grief.” Says Robert-Tobin.
The image will be used during Infertility Awareness Week runs from April 24-April 30.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos
Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge
The SIU says a 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Cambridge.
-
Stratford group makes water purifiers for countries dealing with natural disasters
Contaminated drinking water is often a big issue after a natural disaster. A group in Stratford is doing its part to help communities around the world by building ready-to-use water purifiers.
-
Kitchener house fire deemed accidental
A fire at Kitchener home on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be accidental.
London
-
'We’re finding a lot of plastics': volunteers clean up Thames River in St. Marys, Ont.
The organizer of a Thames River cleanup in St. Marys, Ont. has seen positive change over the past two decades.
-
What’s old is new again, vinyl resurgence as Canada marks record store day
Saturday marked the 15th annual Record Store Day- a day vinyl aficionados have been waiting for.
-
'First competition across the province': St. Thomas, Ont. hosts Special Olympics return to play
It’s been a long two years for Special Olympics athletes as they sat and waited for a return to play.
Barrie
-
Earth Day events extend into weekend in central Ontario
Earth day has been extended into the weekend with events organized across central Ontario. In Bradford, dozens of people from York Region and Simcoe County came together to voice their concerns about local projects.
-
Animal rescue group looking for foster homes for northern-found dogs
While many were out looking to scratch some needed items off their shopping lists at the outlet mall in Cookstown Saturday, some may have left with more than they intended.
-
Multiple vehicle collision in Essa sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Essa late Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
Invasive species centre in the Sault tackles ongoing problem
The invasive species centre in Sault Ste. Marie is awarding 60 micro-grants to organizations in the province, including several here in the northeast.
-
Sault police investigating an incident on Wellington Street East
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating an incident earlier today after two people were sent to the hospital with what they call non-life-threatening injuries.
Ottawa
-
‘We should be peaking soon’: Ottawa doctor says worst of the sixth wave should be over soon
As a surging sixth wave of COVID-19 looks to level off, there are warnings of a difficult week ahead for Ontario hospitals.
-
Two people seriously injured in second crash on Highway 416 Saturday
Ottawa paramedics say two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road early Saturday afternoon.
-
Spilled milk sours Hwy. 416 commute for hours
A stretch of Hwy. 416 was closed for several hours on Saturday after a transport truck rolled over, spilling jugs of milk across the road.
Toronto
-
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
Montreal
-
Humble hero Guy Lafleur always took time to meet his fans
Montreal Canadiens' legend Guy Lafleur's passing was felt across the hockey world, but nowhere more so than in his home province of Quebec. With his passing at 70 on Friday, social media was flooded with messages and memories of fans who got the chance to chat with him, shake his hand, take a picture or get an autograph.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life
Francois Senecal was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of then-13-year-old Oceane Boyer in February 2020.
-
Nine men arrested in Montreal for luring minors for sexual services
A specialized police squad that investigates pimping arrested nine suspects this week on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Sydney call centre repays community with major donation
The big novelty cheque was only the tip of the iceberg for a story that started more than three years ago.
Winnipeg
-
'Definitely a concern': Winnipeggers battle overland flooding amid downpour
As Winnipeg continues to sit under a rainfall warning, residents are dealing with overland flooding.
-
Red River Floodway to be activated, overland flooding possible: Province
The province is activating the Red River Floodway and says overland flooding is possible as significant rainfall continues to hit southern Manitoba.
-
Road washout in Springfield prompts warning from police
Springfield police are warning drivers to stay off a road that was washed out, saying they have seen some drivers move the barriers and drive through.
Calgary
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Edmonton
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Vancouver
-
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
-
Port Moody senior withdrew $12K for 'bail money,' then realized he was being scammed, police say
The Port Moody Police Department is the latest agency in the Lower Mainland to warn about bail scams targeting seniors, after a man in the community nearly lost $12,000 to one.
-
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.