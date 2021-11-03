'I’m still shocked that I’m here': Windsor Paralympian back at home five weeks after being on life support

Danielle Campo-McLeod (Center) is back home in Windsor with her family, after seven weeks in hospital fighting a serious infection. (Courtesy: Danielle Campo-McLeod) Danielle Campo-McLeod (Center) is back home in Windsor with her family, after seven weeks in hospital fighting a serious infection. (Courtesy: Danielle Campo-McLeod)

Windsor Top Stories