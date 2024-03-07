Hydro One seeks feedback on transmission lines between Strathroy-Caradoc and Lakeshore

Hydro One Networks Inc. is looking for input from Indigenous communities, elected officials, property owners, businesses, residents and other interest groups on three route alternatives proposed for the Longwood to Lakeshore project.

The company is planning to host five community open houses in March to share project updates and present route alternatives to gather local input to evaluate the route alternatives and select a preferred route.

The company wants to working directly with local Indigenous communities to ensure engagement is reflective of and in line with community protocols.

"We continue to seek local input as we expand electrical infrastructure to bring more power to southwest Ontario. The feedback informs our project planning, from developing and evaluating route alternatives resulting in the selection of a preferred route to design and construction activities," said Sonny Karunakaran, vice president, strategic projects and partnerships, Hydro One.

"This critical investment will support a growing region and ensure that electricity is available when and where it's needed, today and in the future."

The route alternatives were developed based on local knowledge and input collected over the last year in the following areas:

Technical factors including existing electricity infrastructure

Indigenous culture and value factors including areas of historical significance and hunting, trapping and harvesting areas

Social and economic factors including the proximity to buildings, agricultural lands and known cultural heritage resources

Natural environment factors including wildlife habitat, designated natural areas and waterbodies

Hydro One plans to conduct additional studies and continues to gather feedback on the route alternatives to support the route evaluation stage and selection of the preferred route for the project, which is anticipated in early 2025.

Community Open Houses

In-person:

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's United Church, 85 William Street South, Chatham, ON

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Comber Community Centre, 6211 McAllaster Street, Comber, ON

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brunner Community Centre, 32 Wallace Street, Thamesville, ON

Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. Glencoe Agricultural Hall, 268 Currie Street, Glencoe, ON

Virtual:

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 7 to 8 p.m. Register here.

The Longwood to Lakeshore project, between the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc and the Municipality of Lakeshore, is part of a network of infrastructure projects across southwest Ontario that will play a critical role in unlocking the region's local economic potential and growth.

As part of the company's pathway towards Reconciliation, Hydro One will offer five First Nations a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project and is committed to working to advance the project in partnership.

The first Longwood to Lakeshore line is expected to be in service by 2030 and will deliver an additional 550 megawatts of power to the region, which is enough electricity to energize life in a city the size of London, Ont. The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) projects that energy demand in southwest Ontario will quadruple by 2035.