Hydro One Inc. and the Independent Electricity System Operator together announced details on a multi-stage investment worth $580-million in Essex County.

The major investments and key initiatives support the growth of the greenhouse, industrial and residential sectors in the county.

Officials say it includes new and previously announced projects expected to provide enough electricity by 2026 to supply a city the size of Ottawa, while improving local reliability.

"Our customers and the broader business community have advocated for more electricity to support economic expansion in the area,” said Mark Poweska, president and CEO of Hydro One. “We have been listening, and have worked with the IESO to deliver more power to this community."

In June, Hydro One outlined a multi-stage investment to increase the power supply to the region, including a new transmission line from Chatham to Lakeshore requested by the IESO.

"We have been actively meeting with communities in Essex County and working with Hydro One to ensure we are initiating the steps needed to ensure a reliable supply of electricity," said Peter Gregg, president and CEO, IESO. "Energy efficiency and innovative solutions will also help us offset increasing demand while making electricity more affordable for businesses."

Hydro One's investments also include:

-A transmission station in Leamington, which is now in service;

-A second transmission station in Leamington, which is expected to be in service by year end;

-Two stations in Lakeshore, which are currently in the planning stages;

-Transmission equipment upgrades in Kingsville and Tecumseh;

-Innovative smart technologies, such as remote switches and fault indicators, pole replacements and hazardous tree trimming to reduce the number, size and duration of distribution system power outages in Essex County.

The IESO's forecasts show a remarkable rate of growth in Essex County, where electricity demand is expected to triple from 2018 to 2026, due to strong agricultural growth.

"A strong and reliable system is crucial in supporting growing industries and fuelling job growth," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. "I applaud Hydro One and the IESO for supporting business and residents here in Essex County."