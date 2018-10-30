

CTV Windsor





Members of Windsor's Jewish community, politicians and other mourners gathered at Temple Beth El to remember those murdered during a Sabbath service in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Eleven members of the Jewish faith were shot dead at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday.

“I think this is very horrible, to try and absorb and understand. Not just Jews, but everyone” said Jay Katz, Executive Director of the Windsor Jewish Federation.

Guest speakers provided words of comfort, including Windsor Chief of Police Al Frederick.

The group also took part in prayer.

“We feel it to our core. I think it's a reminder that there is hate amongst us, how damaging it can be and why we don't want to tolerate or give into it” said Katz.

He tells CTV News it's important for the entire community to stand up against acts such as this.