Former Windsor drama teacher has license revoked
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 3:39PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 8, 2020 4:07PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A former Windsor drama teacher at Walkerville Collegiate had his teaching license revoked.
John Anthony Clark Nabben taught at the high school between 2005 and 2016. He was accused of being verbally and emotionally abusive towardsome of his students.
Students claimed he would belittle them in front of the whole class.
On May 7, the Ontario College of Teachers found Nabben guilty of professional misconduct.