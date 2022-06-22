How to protect your pet from the sweltering heat

As the blistering heat continues, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) is offering tips for pet-owners to help their furry friends get through it safely.

The humane society says dogs, cats as well as backyard wildlife all need fresh water and a shady spot available when they’re outside.

Some tips the WECHS suggests are walking you dog during the cooler parts of the day such as early morning or late night, having fresh water available and possibly a paddling pool for your pooch to splash around in.

To protect your pet from heat and heat-related illness, the humane society reminds owners to never under any circumstances leave your dog in a parked car, avoid walking on hot pavement and keep your dog out of direct sunlight for long periods of time.

Signs of heat stroke in animals are similar to that in people, symptoms to look out for include drooling, excessive panting, vomiting, diarrhea, increased heart rate, weakness and seizures.

The humane society says dogs at a greater risk of heatstroke include senior pets, flat faced breeds such as pugs, bulldogs and boxers, and obese dogs.