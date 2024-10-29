WINDSOR
Windsor

    • How to be safe on Halloween: Essex County OPP

    Halloween Windsor
    Share

    Essex County OPP officers are providing tips so everyone can have a safe Halloween.

    As trick-or treaters head out on Thursday, Police are urging both pedestrians and motorists to prioritize safety for a fun and safe evening.

    Here are some tips from OPP:

    Trick-or Treaters

    • Be visible by wearing bright, reflective clothing
    • Consider carrying a flashlight or glow sticks for increase visibility
    • Travel with a buddy and make sure you have a responsible adult or guardian nearby
    • Utilize sidewalks and crosswalks when available
    • Look both ways before crossing the street
    • Have an adult inspect your candy before eating

    Motorists

    • Slow down and remain vigilant in residential areas
    • Allow extra time for trick-or-treaters to cross the road
    • Watch for children who may suddenly step onto the road
    • Avoid cell phone use while driving
    • Don't let anything distract you from the task of driving. Drive like you are going through a community safety zone in front of a school. A child could dart out at any time.

    Essex County OPP will be increasing patrols in local neighborhoods to ensure the safety of everyone participating. If you see a suspected impaired driver or distracted driver, we urge you to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP on your mobile device.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery

    A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News