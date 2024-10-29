How to be safe on Halloween: Essex County OPP

Essex County OPP officers are providing tips so everyone can have a safe Halloween.

As trick-or treaters head out on Thursday, Police are urging both pedestrians and motorists to prioritize safety for a fun and safe evening.

Here are some tips from OPP:

Trick-or Treaters

Be visible by wearing bright, reflective clothing

Consider carrying a flashlight or glow sticks for increase visibility

Travel with a buddy and make sure you have a responsible adult or guardian nearby

Utilize sidewalks and crosswalks when available

Look both ways before crossing the street

Have an adult inspect your candy before eating

Motorists

Slow down and remain vigilant in residential areas

Allow extra time for trick-or-treaters to cross the road

Watch for children who may suddenly step onto the road

Avoid cell phone use while driving

Don't let anything distract you from the task of driving. Drive like you are going through a community safety zone in front of a school. A child could dart out at any time.

Essex County OPP will be increasing patrols in local neighborhoods to ensure the safety of everyone participating. If you see a suspected impaired driver or distracted driver, we urge you to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP on your mobile device.