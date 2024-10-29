How to be safe on Halloween: Essex County OPP
Essex County OPP officers are providing tips so everyone can have a safe Halloween.
As trick-or treaters head out on Thursday, Police are urging both pedestrians and motorists to prioritize safety for a fun and safe evening.
Here are some tips from OPP:
Trick-or Treaters
- Be visible by wearing bright, reflective clothing
- Consider carrying a flashlight or glow sticks for increase visibility
- Travel with a buddy and make sure you have a responsible adult or guardian nearby
- Utilize sidewalks and crosswalks when available
- Look both ways before crossing the street
- Have an adult inspect your candy before eating
Motorists
- Slow down and remain vigilant in residential areas
- Allow extra time for trick-or-treaters to cross the road
- Watch for children who may suddenly step onto the road
- Avoid cell phone use while driving
- Don't let anything distract you from the task of driving. Drive like you are going through a community safety zone in front of a school. A child could dart out at any time.
Essex County OPP will be increasing patrols in local neighborhoods to ensure the safety of everyone participating. If you see a suspected impaired driver or distracted driver, we urge you to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP on your mobile device.
