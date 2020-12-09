WINDSOR, ONT. -- A shooting at a house party in 2017 will result in a Windsor man spending another six years and four months behind bars.

On Wednesday, Justice Bruce Thomas sentenced Sumar Al-Rubayi to 10 years for manslaughter after he fired off five shots at a home in the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in east Windsor, killing 23-year-old Jarvas Poberezny.

“I respect his reasoning today a great deal and overall, I’m quite pleased with the result,” said Bryan Pillon, assistant Crown Attorney.

Justice Thomas gave Al-Rubayi credit of three years and eight months for time already served in pre-sentence custody, leaving a sentence of six years and four months to still be served.

Al-Rubayi pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in September after initially being charged with first-degree murder.

More to come.