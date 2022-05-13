Horwath touts plan for seniors in Chatham-Kent stop

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was in Chatham-Kent on Friday, touting her plan to help seniors live at home longer and get the healthcare they need.

“We know that’s what people want,” says Horwath. “They want to be able to, some people call it ‘age in place,’ but sometimes folks need a little bit of help to make sure that happens.”

Horwath is pledging to invest an additional $1 billion dollars into seniors’ home care.

The NDP leader also introducing a senior’s property tax deferral program where seniors can choose to have the province pay their property taxes and then reimburse the government when they sell their home.

It’s estimated that could save seniors nearly $400 a month up front.

Also included in the NDP’s plan, a seniors home safety grant to help cover the cost of safety modifications.

Horwath also introduced a caregiver benefit program,providing low-income caregivers $400 a month to help cover expenses.