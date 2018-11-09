

CTV Windsor





Horses will not be allowed on the Cypher Systems Greenway Trail between Essex and Amherstburg.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority made the decision Thursday night after surveying more than 850 residents.

County officials say one of the main reasons is due to a lack of facilities, like parking lots, that can accommodate horse trailers.

ERCA isn't ruling it out in the future, but says for now, the safety of all trail users is of utmost importance.