WINDSOR, ONT. -- A former Windsor Spitfire coach is being remembered as a genuine man who guided many players both on and off the ice.

Tom Webster passed away from brain cancer on the weekend at the age of 71.

“There's so many people in the hockey world that would say what a good guy Tom was,” says another former Spitfires coach Bob Boughner.

Webster played 102 games in the NHL before moving on to coaching, where he had two stints as head coach of the Windsor Spitfires.

In 1989, he took over as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings with Wayne Gretzky on his bench.

Webster returned to Windsor in 1999.

“I think the thing that makes him stick out the most in my mind is he didn't try to play that card and play the resume on us and say look what I've done you don't know what you're doing. He was like ‘let's just live in the moment,’” says Craig Mahon, who played for the Spits from 1997 – 2002.

Webster joined the Calgary Flames as a scout in 2003 and guided rookie coach Boughner in 2006.