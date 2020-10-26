WINDSOR, ONT. -- Government officials say the “single largest federal investment in the history of the Town of Tecumseh” will go towards protecting residents from flooding.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Irek Kusmierczyk and Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara revealed details of the $26.7-million investment at Tecumseh’s public works yard on Monday.

The Government of Canada is investing $10.7 million in this flood resiliency project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The Town is also contributing more than $16 million to complete the project.

“My council colleagues and I have heard from residents that more needs to be done to protect them from flooding and flood mitigation is a vital priority for our Council,” said McNamara. “This funding will assist in building our town’s resiliency and keeping our community and its residents safe.”

In recent years, Tecumseh and Windsor have had major storms that caused significant flood damage to local residences and businesses.

“With severe weather events on the rise, funding from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund was outlined as a critical need,” said Kusmierczyk. “I am proud of the terrific collaboration between our federal government and the Town to deliver this important investment for the residents of Tecumseh.

Once complete, the Tecumseh flood resiliency project will protect residences and businesses from the severe effects of flooding.”

The work involves the construction of and improvements to four infrastructure assets: decommissioning of the St. Mark’s Pump Station; construction of a new consolidated Scully and St. Mark’s Pump Station; improvements to the PJ Cecile Pump Station and; improvements to the storm sewers at two locations to move storm water runoff to the consolidated Scully and St. Mark’s pump station.