Highway 401 lanes reopen after vehicle fire near Tilbury
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 1:44PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 3:16PM EST
The vehicle appeared to be fully engulfed with flames on Highway 401 near Tilbury, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
TILBURY, ONT. -- A vehicle fire blocked an eastbound lane of Highway 401 near Tilbury, but it has since reopened.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Tuesday.
The vehicle appeared to be fully engulfed with flames in the right lane and shoulder on eastbound 401 from Mill Street to Tilbury.
Police say there were no reported injuries.