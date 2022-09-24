Highway 401 eastbound lanes reopen after fatal crash claims two lives

A section of Highway 401 east of Belle River Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ont. reopened Saturday morning after a fatal three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people on Friday night.

According to a press release issued by Essex County OPP, at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Friday evening, OPP received a report of a multi-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Belle River Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

The scene was attended by OPP, fire crews and paramedics, where it was soon determined that two passenger vehicles and a commercial motor vehicle had collided.

Police say that two occupants of one of the passenger vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the occupants of the second passenger vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Members of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting Lakeshore OPP with the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Belle River Road were closed overnight while police investigated, and were reopened at 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate and more information will be provided when available.