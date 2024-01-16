WINDSOR
Windsor

    Highway 401 eastbound closed near Chatham after crash

    File photo of an OPP cruiser. Feb. 3, 2023. File photo of an OPP cruiser. Feb. 3, 2023.
    Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.

    OPP say 401 eastbound between Communication Road and Bloomfield Road is closed after the crash on Tuesday morning.

    Drivers are being told to find an alternate route.

    No injuries were reported.

