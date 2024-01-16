Highway 401 eastbound closed near Chatham after crash

Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.

OPP say 401 eastbound between Communication Road and Bloomfield Road is closed after the crash on Tuesday morning.

**ROAD CLOSED** - #ElginOPP have closed #Hwy401 Eastbound between Communication Rd and Bloomfield Rd for a Transport rollover. Please find an alternate route. No injuries reported. @ElginCounty @511Ontario ^jh pic.twitter.com/Og6Oq0bjW3 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 16, 2024

Drivers are being told to find an alternate route.

No injuries were reported.