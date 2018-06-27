Highway 3 reopens after four-vehicle crash
Highway 3 crash in Kingsville, Ont., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Courtesy Kingsville Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 11:28AM EDT
Highway 3 has reopened after a four-vehicle crash in Kingsville.
The Kingsville Fire Department was called to the scene Wednesday morning. Fire officials say there are injuries.
The road was closed between Belle River Road and Division, but has since reopened .
Happening now.. Hwy3 in Kingsville closed @ Belle River Rd, 4 vehicles, minor injuries @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/IdFCji6mgr— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) June 27, 2018