Hiatus over for Windsor Optimist youth band

A two-year hiatus is now over for the Windsor Optimist Youth Band. The group was reunited Saturday during an open recruitment and alumni day celebration.

"We want to let the community know we’re still here," said media liaison Tammy Murray.

"There are many music programs that were shuttered (during the pandemic) so a lot of people haven’t been able to play so this is basically a way of getting free music lessons with very exceptional accomplished staff."

The colour guard also gathered to practice outside of their facility on Lilian Street next to the Remington Booster Pool. That building was renamed the Mike Seguin Music Education Centre in honour of their director who has served with the organization for the past forty years.

"It was a fitting tribute to Mike because there’s a certain level of commitment and self-sacrifice."

The Windsor Optimist Youth Band is celebrating its 56th years and officials encourage anyone interested to reach out. Being a member gives students the opportunity to gain high school volunteer hours.