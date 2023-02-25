Here’s what you can do with all those broken tree branches across Windsor-Essex

Tree damage after ice storm in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Tree damage after ice storm in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver