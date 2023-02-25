Here’s what you can do with all those broken tree branches across Windsor-Essex

Local municipalities are figuring out a plan for clearing all the debris from Wednesday’s ice storm that blasted the Windsor-Essex region and southern Ontario as a whole, bringing with it freezing rain, strong winds gusts and snow.

City of Windsor

“The 311 Customer Contact Centre has received over 900 service requests, so we know the need for more support than usual is there,” said Manager of Environmental Services, Anne Marie Albidone in a news release Friday.

The City of Windsor said on Feb. 27 they will announce a schedule for a special yard waste collection schedule.

In the meantime, residents are asked — wherever possible — to make the branches as small as possible for collection.

Here are the specifications:

Branches must be 3 inches/7.6 centimetres in diameter or smaller, cut to 4 feet/1.2 metres in length and bundled

Residents are asked to not use any wire to tie the branches together and are reminded anything in plastic bags will not be collected

Officials said larger branches will be collected by the Forestry Department. A schedule for that collection will also be announced on Monday.

Tree damage after ice storm in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)“Our Forestry staff and contractors have been working nearly round the clock since the ice storm hit and have done an incredible job responding to 217 emergency calls,” said Executive Director of Parks and Facilities, James Chacko. “We’ll soon be starting on the calls deemed urgent but not emergencies and then finally the relatively standard calls. This could take a couple of weeks, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

Residents can drop their yard waste off at the Public Drop-off depot at 3560 North Service Rd E., Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Town of LaSalle

The town will provide a one-time-only roadside collection of small to medium downed branches from the ice storm, from private property throughout the municipality, beginning on Feb. 27.

Officials have divided the town into five areas for clean-up.

They plan to begin with the Laurier North area.

Residents are asked to bring branches to the curb but don’t put them in yard waste bags.

Due to the amount of clean-up, officials are unsure how long it will take to get to each area.

Town of Amherstburg

Tree debris clean-up will begin on March 2 and will take several days.

Residents must register their property before March 10 by calling 519-730-2113 or complete the online form at the Town of Amherstburg website

Tree damage after ice storm in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Town of Kingsville

Yard waste pickup is also scheduled for March 2.

Residents are encouraged to let the town know where the branches have fallen on municipal right-of-way near your home, and can email requests@kingsville.ca for collection.

Town of Leamington

The town has already started a one-time roadside collection of downed branches.

Leamington residents can place downed branches roadside for collection without blocking the road, sidewalks, or driveways.

Branches on private property, from privately owned trees with limbs that are too large to bring to the curb, will be the responsibility of the resident to have removed from their property.

Residents are asked not to bundle or place branches in a yard waste bag or container, as municipal staff will be using a chipper to shred branches.

Due to the number of downed branches throughout the rural and urban areas of the municipality, cleanup efforts could take several days to weeks to complete.

Drop-off option

Alternatively all residents of Windsor and Essex County can bring their downed trees to one of the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority drop-off depots.