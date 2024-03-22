Here’s how auto thefts are happening in Windsor and what you can do

Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released two new videos of car thefts with hopes of catching the suspects and raising awareness on the problem.

The Windsor Police Service has recently expanded the auto theft unit from one to three officers, with help from a provincial grant. Const. Jamie Fummerton is part of the unit.

“It allows us to be more effective and efficient in conducting our investigations as well as being more proficient on the road and proactive in in assisting the community with stolen vehicles,” says Fummerton.

He says there are a variety of ways the auto thefts are taking place.

“The one video depicts the crime of opportunity in which a gentleman leaves his vehicle unattended and the offender gets in the vehicle and steals it,”says Fummerton. Car theft security video in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

He says it happens at locations all over the city, on both public and private property.

“Another video depicts two persons that are actually using the vehicle CAN bus, which is accessible through the headlights through the wheel well and they use an electronic device which allows them to unlock start and drive away with the vehicle,” says Fummerton.

New security image of car theft in progress in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

After an increase in Windsor last year, the number of incidents appear to be slowing so far in 2024.

For January, 2024, there were 65 stolen vehicles compared to 67 from 2023. For February, they had 46 compared to 61 last year, and currently for March, there have been 16 thefts, compared to 69 last year. Car break-in in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

He has some tips for the public to prevent auto thefts.

Don't leave your vehicle unlocked with the keys in it while unattended.

Determine whether or not your vehicle has GPS tracking capabilities.

Consider using aftermarket vehicle safety products like steering wheel locks, brake and pedal locks

Alarm systems or cameras for vehicles

Park in a garage or well lit area if possible.

Don’t leave your original documents in the vehicle

Ensure you have the right insurance coverage.

This is what police say you should do if you are a victim of car theft: