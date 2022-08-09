Heat warning lifted, mostly sunshine for rest of week

There is nothing but sunshine and heat in the forecast for the next several days across Windsor-Essex.

A mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday and a high of 24 but with the humidex it will feel like 30. The UV index is 9 or very high. The low will dip down to 11 Tuesday night into tomorrow.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high

Thursday: Sunny. High 27

Friday: Sunny. High 25

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26