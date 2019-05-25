

CTV Windsor





More than 1,500 people are getting ready to run and get dirty today.

It's the 7th annual Heart Breaker Challenge at Malden Park — in support of the Cardiac Wellness Centre, Pulmonary Rehab and Stroke Programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The untimed event's motto is "get fit, get dirty, give back" and geared towards all fitness levels.

Jason Petro is the event coordinator for the Heartbreaker and says with a mud infused event, it's rain or shine for the obstacle course Saturday.

"Rain is okay, we'll be fine if we don't have any lightning, but every year we've had great weather and we're just expecting a little bit more of same," he says.

He says it's nice to see the same faces roll through year in and year out.

"Certainly incredible support from the community, we're seeing those repeat customers that want to get some mud all over their faces," added Petro.

The event has raised more than $550,000 over the past six years.

Gates open at 1pm Saturday.