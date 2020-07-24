WINDSOR, ONT. -- A boil water advisory issued for a Leamington neighbourhood was rescinded Friday evening.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued the advisory Tuesday for homes on the north and south side of Mersea Road 10 between Highway 77 and Kent Rd 1. This includes Mersea Road 12 (addresses 958 to 1018) and Kent Road 1 (addresses 949 to 1019).

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises users that consecutive water samples meet the drinking water quality standards,” a news release from WECHU states. “Our staff will continue to work closely with Union Water Supply System and will ensure users are notified of any water quality changes.”