WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported five new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Friday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,644 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,492 people who have recovered.

Of the new cases, two are close contacts of confirmed cases, one is in the agri-farm sector, one is a local healthcare worker and one is still being investigated by health unit nurses.

There are 76 active cases and being followed by the health unit. There are three people are in hospital.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Windsor-Essex is below the provincial average.

Ahmed said the primary source of exposure continues to be close contact with a confirmed case. Windsor-Essex is seeing low cases overall.

“We are still seeing some of the community transmission and we need to make sure we are reducing that community transmission as much as possible,” he said.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.