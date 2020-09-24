WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says wait times are increasing for COVID-19 test results in the region.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the daily seven-day average is about 700 tests a day. She says the wait time to get results back has increased slightly over the past week.

“Using this seven day average, approximately about 25 per cent of the test results are available in one day and two-day turnaround is about 81 per cent. In the past week we have seen results taking a bit longer,” says Marentette.

Marentette says the delay could be due to the fact that Windsor does not have a lab to process the tests and they must be sent to London.

“The tests being done in our area are going to the London lab. The London lab is taking tests and swabs from all different health units in our southwest region,” she says.

She adds if the London lab is backed up, then tests move on to Toronto and elsewhere.

“There’s a little bit of lag,” says Marentette. “In some cases it has delayed our initial investigation, but anyone with symptoms or being told, or if they go online and see that the result before we get it, they should remain in isolation and we will reach them.”

Although the new case count in Windsor remains low, other parts of southwestern Ontario have seen spikes in recent weeks, leading to an increase in demand for tests.

Ontario is now discouraging asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to help reduce the lineups and backlogs.

On Wednesday, 48,000 test specimens were awaiting processing across the province, far exceeding the known maximum daily processing capacity of about 40,000.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the province will reach the ability to process 50,000 specimens per day sometime this month.

With files from CP24’s Chris Herhalt.