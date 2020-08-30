WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are six new cases of COVID-19 in the region, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Sunday.

Of the new cases, three are due to close contact with a confirmed case, one is a resident of a retirement home and two cases are under investigation.

The region has had a total of 2,517 confirmed cases of the virus including 2,366 who have recovered.

There is one retirement home in Windsor-Essex experiencing an outbreak. New Beginnings in Leamington has 18 residents and six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two workplaces are reporting outbreaks including a manufacturing facility in Windsor and agriculture facility in Leamington.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in the region. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.