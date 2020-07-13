WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Monday.

Of the 15 new cases, 10 are from the agri-farm sector, three in the community and two are under investigation

WECHU is reporting 1815 confirmed cases as of Monday, including 1187 people who have recovered. There are 528 people who are self-isolating.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

As of Monday, two COVID-19 outbreaks remain in long-term care ore retirement homes in Windsor-Essex — Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Riverside Place in Windsor.

There are also outbreaks at six workplaces, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, one agricultural facility in Leamington and four agricultural facilities in Kingsville.

With an announcement scheduled from the province Monday afternoon regarding plans around Stage 3, medical officer of health Wajid Ahmed reminds residents the importance of following public health measures.

“We must continue to practice important public health measures. If residents remember these simple steps and keep them part of and integrated into their daily living, we can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he said.

Ahmed said physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings is one of the most effective measures. He outlined other measures such as wearing a face covering in public, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands and to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 15 seconds.

Ontario reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases in the province with 116 cases reported Monday.