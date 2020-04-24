WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex Health Unit says it is increasing its attention to contact tracing of COVID-19 patients.

“When we have a good treatment available, and we know right now there is no treatment for Covid-19, without appropriate health case management and contact tracing, Covid-19 will spread in the community like wildfire,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says an important part of managing the spread is tracing people close to positive cases.

Each positive case of the virus could potentially infect two to three other people.

The health unit says they have 70 staff members focusing on the task of contact tracing.