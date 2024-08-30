Head shaving fundraiser for Chatham teen to be held this weekend

A community head shaving cancer fundraiser for a Chatham teenager is taking place on Sept. 1.

It's being held in support of Ethan Hunter, who was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma T-cell leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in August 2022.

He went into remission in December 2023, but the cancer has since returned.

"He's hanging in there," said Shara Hunter, Ethan’s mother, ahead of the event.

"He is sitting pretty and waiting for this bone marrow transplant. We are going to be getting access to a trial drug in the next week or so. So, that's a crunch time in keeping him settled and still here with us. But, he's fighting. He's not giving up."

The event coincides with Hunter's 17th birthday and the beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"As far as being stoic, he is excited for this to happen. He wants to make fun of me for not having hair. The event alone, he wants to change what other people have to go through and other children. So, he's excited that we're bringing attention to all of this. But, he's not giving up. He's fighting.”

The goal is to raise $7,500 with 10 people stepping up to have their heads shaved, including Chatham-Kent councillor, Amy Finn.

Hunter explained, "we do have the auction items, raffle items, the bracelet sales and the fundraiser dinner tickets are going to be available at the event as well. So amazing prizes. Sonya Roe Jewellers has donated some things. So many local businesses and things that you want to be here for."

The fundraiser takes place at the Sons of Kent Brewery in downtown Chatham on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8p.m.