

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting anyone who went to the Guaranteed Hair Transplant Clinic to follow up with their primary health care provider for further assessment.

This applies for clients who visited the clinic at 1291 Wyandotte Street East between the dates of April 2017 and November 2018.

The health unit is issuing the precaution after a report and investigation of an identified breach in infection and control practices at the facility in November.

The operator has since ceased operations and the threat to public safety no longer exists, according to the health unit.

Due to inadequate documentation practices by the facility and the subsequent inability to follow up with patrons directly, the WECHU is asking the public to self-identify and seek medical follow up.

Further follow up may include blood testing for hepatitis B, C, and HIV.

Please visit the WECHU’s website for complete information on this IPAC lapse and/or contact our Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 to speak to a Public Health Inspector.