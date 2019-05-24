

CTV Windsor





Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex held a dedication ceremony for a family moving into the 65th house built in Windsor-Essex.

The home was dedicated to the Warsama family on Friday.

The house at 1486 St. Luke St. was built in partnership with the community to provide an accessible, safe, and affordable home.

This build is the first of five homes to be built in Ford City as part of HFHWE’s “Building Ford City” plan for 2019/2020.