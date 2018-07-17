

Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on one of the largest ReStores in Canada.

The non-profit organization is partnering with Dino Maggio and Anthony Maggio, of Mid South Land Developments for the project.

Mid South Land Developments will be building the new ReStore, allowing Habitat to continue to focus on affordable home builds.

“This building is designed with all our supporters in mind, donors, volunteers, students and shoppers.” says Rick Young, regional ReStore manager. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

At over 22,000 square feet, the new ReStore will help Habitat build capacity for major neighbourhood revitalization projects on the horizon.

The new store will be located on Edinborough Street.

Officials say the facility will allow shoppers to support Habitat for Humanity while purchasing new and used building supplies and furniture at affordable prices.

Volunteers and donors will also have an easier time due to accessible facilities and safer loading and unloading area. The facility will also have 2000 square feet of skilled labour training spaces where many of the 180 youth trained at Habitat will gain hands-on experience in construction, maintenance, appliance and furniture repair.

The new store is expected to open in spring 2019.

Officials say despite its rather hidden location the current Devon Drive ReStore achieved record sales in 2017. The ReStore also recorded more metal recycled than any other ReStore in the country.

Habitat for Humanity Canada recognized the local ReStore with their National Sustainable Funding Award in May 2018.

“Without our ReStores, building affordable homes would not be possible. Through Habitat for Humanity, home ownership has been made a reality for 63 families in Windsor-Essex.” Says Fiona Coughlin, Executive Director.

“Your support of the ReStore will also allow us to explore collaborative neighborhood revitalization projects in areas of Windsor that are prime for renewal," Coughlin adds.