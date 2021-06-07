WINDSOR, ONT. -- There was a protest in Lakeshore, Friday, over the alleged lack of care for a group of dogs.

The group is concerned for some beagles they claim are penned up 24/7 despite receiving food and water.

“As a human I don’t care about the laws. This is completely wrong,” says protester Jennifer Bennett Brooks.

Ward five councillor Kirk Walstedt first became aware of the situation on Thursday.

“We got on it right away as soon as we could,” he says.

Ontario Provincial Police and local bylaw officers were notified.

A recorded message from Animal Welfare Ontario says they are aware of the situation and the matter is under review.

“I’m not sure if the individual if at this point in time is in any violation of any provincial orders or provincial guidelines or even our municipal bylaws,” says Walstedt.

Bennett is of the understanding the owner is following the bylaw but believes the dogs should be better cared for.

“I’ve drove down by here multiple times with my husband and never noticed any dogs out here,” she says.

She’s calling on the town to change their dog bylaw.

“So our next move is we take it right to town,” Bennett says. “We will protest outside of town hall until we are heard because these laws absolutely have to be changed in Lakeshore.”