WINDSOR, ONT. -- Starting Tuesday, May 11, residents in group two of the province's vaccine plan can book an appointment. But that does not include residents living in Windsor-Essex.

“We don’t want to further frustrate our residents by opening an eligibility criteria without enough spaces or availability,” says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette on Tuesday. “The essential workers are coming. They are a very big group.”

Essential workers in this group include employees at grocery stores, restaurants and transportation workers. Also added to the list are individuals with at-risk health conditions such as dementia, diabetes and sickle cell disease.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the goal is to stay in sync with the province, but it doesn't always work out.

"Ontario is very diverse and many regions have very different needs, different expectations and different resources to support all of those needs,” he adds. “It's just a matter of demand and supply and we are trying to make sure that we are balancing everything."

On Monday, the local health unit moved down the eligibility age to 40-plus adults.

“We know people in their 40s are in the workforce,” says Marentette. “We hope we are capturing people in the second group of essential workers that cannot work from home.”

Officials were unable to give a specific date as to when they will open up vaccinations to Group 2 essential workers.

What that happens, vaccination appointments can be booked through the health unit's website at WEVax.ca.