WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two staff members at grocery stores in Windsor have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to documents obtained by AM800 News, a staff member at the Real Canadian Super Store on Walker Road, and an employee at the store’s Dougall Avenue location have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” the grocery stores’ parent company Loblaw said in a statement to AM800 News.

Both store locations have reopened after cleaning.

The statement from Loblaw says, “team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation and being monitored for any symptoms.”