WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Sunday there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Of the nine new cases, two are from the agri-culture sector, four are community based and three are still being investigated.

There are now three long-term care or retirement homes experiencing an outbreak — Riverside Place, Devonshire Retirement Residence, and Extendicare Tecumseh. An outbreak at a retirement or long-term care facility is defined as one or more resident or staff confirmed cases.

Five workplaces are also in outbreak status, four in the agriculture sector and one in manufacturing. Three of the workplaces are in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

As of Sunday, there have been 1,665 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 995 people who have recovered.