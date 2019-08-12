

Leamington officials are showing off the new library.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says she gets emotional speaking about the new library, saying it was where she learned how to speak English.

A grand opening took place on Monday morning.

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara and Essex County Library Board chair Nelson Santos got a first-hand look at the renovations. Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney also attended the event.