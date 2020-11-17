WINDSOR, ONT. -- Registered non-profit or charitable organizations in certain areas of Windsor and Detroit can now apply for community benefits funding.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge team is accepting applications between Nov. 17, 2020 and Jan. 27, 2021.

Interested organizations can learn more about the initiative, application process and eligibility criteria by visiting GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com or attending an upcoming virtual information session on Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Community Organization Investment, an initiative under the Community Benefits Plan, is an annual investment allowance with CDN$50,000 allocated to registered non-profit or charitable organizations located in or serving residents in Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/southwest Detroit.

The project team will invest a total of CDN$500,000 in the two communities from 2020-2024 through this initiative.

“Eligible organizations can submit an application for funding ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 for events, programming or infrastructure improvements that will benefit the communities nearest to the project,” said a news release. “The funding requests must align with one of the Community Benefits investment priorities, including community partnerships, community safety and connections, economic benefits, and/or aesthetics and landscaping.”

Officials say eligible applications will be reviewed by members of the project’s Local Community Group as well as senior representatives from Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), Bridging North America (BNA) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The projects selected for funding are expected to be announced in the spring of 2021.