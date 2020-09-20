WINDSOR, ONT. -- Childhood cancer research was the focus of a new fundraiser in Windsor-Essex which saw 30 men covering up their grey hair.

Participants of the "Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge," launched by the Fight Like Mason Foundation, have been pledging funds for the cause, and added a touch of gold to their hair, or a surprise colour chosen by a local childhood cancer hero.

"To date, we’ve raised $300,000 toward our childhood cancer research grants and programs that are helping our kids today find better treatment options for their cancer," says Iain Macri, vice-president of the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

AM800’s Dan MacDonald took part in the challenge and raised more than $6,100.

Organizers are hoping to raise $20,000 and make the challenge an annual event.