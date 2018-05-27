Girl, 4, clinging to life after being hit by a Transit Windsor bus
Windsor Police investigate after a six-year-old girl was hit by a Transit Windsor bus May 26, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 10:44AM EDT
A four-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being hit by a Transit Windsor bus.
The incident happened just after 6pm Saturday night on Prince Road near Barrymore Lane.
The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate and the area has since reopened to traffic.
Few other details are known at this time.
Anyone who may have seen something is asked to call police.
